Family pleads for answers after loved one killed by passing car on interstate

BATON ROUGE - The family of 25-year-old Eric Davis is trying to understand why someone fired bullets into the car he was riding in at I-110 and Government Street Tuesday night.



Davis had just finished dinner at a restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard when he got into a car with his cousins to drop one of them off. When they approached the Government Street exit, gunfire erupted. The driver immediately drove to the North Baton Rouge ER where Davis was pronounced dead.



"Eric's not part of a gang," Cousin Pamela Coleman said. "He's not on the street with guns. He does none of that. These kids went out to eat."



The grief was too much to bear. Tonight they are mourning and in utter disbelief that someone would want him dead.



"It just doesn't make any sense at all," Coleman said. "He has no enemies. We have not a clue who would do this to him. He doesn't have arguments, fights or any of that stuff."



Coleman said her relative kept asking if Davis was ok. When he didn't respond he quickly drove to get him help.



The surviving witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored sedan when the shooting occurred.



"Out of control. never in a million years did I think that it would flash across my phone and it would be anyone in my family," Coleman said as she fought back tears. "Not anyone in my family. I see it happen to other people and I say 'what a shame.' What were they into. It's nothing. It's senseless and something needs to be done. Something needs to be done, and it needs to stop. My family is torn apart."



As the family deals with their grief, they had the following message for Davis' killer.



"I would just say, you don't know what you did," Coleman said. "You don't know the person you took away. He was a father and her dad. It's senseless."



Baton Rouge Police have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.



