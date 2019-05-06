Family parts ways with sitter after urine found on elderly woman's nightstand

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities say a cup of urine was found on their loved one's nightstand at Heritage Manor Nursing Home back in September. Now, tests have link the glass back to the elderly woman's caretaker.

Edna Alleman, 97, has resided at Heritage for three years. July 6, 2017 her daughter, Diane Richard, was visiting when she says she came across the strong odor.

"It was nauseating," Diane Richard said when we interviewed her last month.

The sheriff's office immediately began investigating leads, taking several DNA samples from workers. Now the sheriff's office says the urine belonged to Alleman's sitter, who was hired independently by the family.

Richard said the sitter confessed weeks into the investigation, claiming it was an accident. She told authorities she had dropped the cup in the toilet and simply forgotten to wash it. The sheriff's office says there simply isn't enough info to prove it was done with criminal intent.

But Richard says things still don't add up.

"I'm kind of confused... Because, first of all, how did the glass her drinking glass my mom's drinking glass get into the toilet in the first place?" Richard asked.

While the sheriff's office says the sitter will not be facing charges, the investigation has forced the family to part ways with her.

Richard says the incident has been a major wake-up call for her and the rest of the family.