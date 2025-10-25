Family-owned brewery in St. Francisville ready to welcome guests

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A new brewery is coming to town, offering a welcoming atmosphere that provides fun for the whole family. The brewery is the brainchild of brothers-in-law Doug Cochran and Steve McKinney, who have been working to create a unique concept for several years.

Bayou Sara Brewing Company is located at the former Ford dealership on Ferdinand and Commerce Streets and will officially open to guests during its grand opening on October 24 and 25.

"Come in, have fun, relax, I want people to miss it when they're not here," said McKinney.

The brewery has two large bars with seating, a traditional dining room, and a large open-air beer garden which houses the brewhouse, picnic style seating, and space for live music. Picture a full service bar, delicious food, and great tunes; a large space with the potential for a lot of fun.

"We want this to be the gathering place for the community," said Cochran.

In 1995, McKinney was serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Japan, and complaining about the price of beer to his mom. His mom shipped him a homebrew kit, and McKinney started experimenting with different brews. It's something he's been doing ever since.

"One day we were in the back yard and drinking some homebrew and Doug says, 'I think you could sell this stuff,'" said McKinney.

He started making beer five gallons at a time and now has the ability to produce 60 times that.

Family is at the heart of Bayou Sara Brewery; McKinney and Cochran have been friends long before they became brothers-in-law. They married sisters, Amanda and Abby, and have five daughters between them. The names of their daughters are proudly displayed on the fermenters in the brewhouse.

Cece Pike of Baton Rouge will manage the brewery.

"I'm excited to get to know everyone over here," she said.

Bayou Sara Brewing Company will offer pub food, including pretzel bites, cheese fries, nachos, a slider flight, soup, and fresh salads. The brewery will offer six-packs to go along with crowlers, growlers, and beer flights.

"Simple, fun, easy food, but also doing something different than the places right around us," said McKinney.

More about Bayou Sara Brewing Company can be found here.