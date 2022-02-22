Family offering $10K reward for information about missing Zachary 19-year-old

ZACHARY - Friends, family and church members gathered in song outside New Pilgrim Baptist Church with a common prayer—bring our DJ back home.

"This is a very difficult time for us. Please be vigilant. Any tip, small or large, that you can contribute to the case in finding our son and bringing him back home, please bring it forward," DJ's mother Julie Burks said.

Nineteen-year-old Donovan "DJ" Jones Jr. was reported missing Wednesday. A graduate of Southern Lab High with plans of going to college, giving his parents no reason why he would leave.

"That question I'm dealing with is why it happened and why it is," DJ's father Donovan Jones Sr. said.

The 19-year-old disappeared from his home in the Meadow View subdivision in the middle of the afternoon, taking nothing with him and leaving no sign of why he left.

Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff Leduff also spoke at the vigil, urging people to come forward with information.

"Whoever knows where that child is needs to call us and tell us. Let us have him," Leduff said.

Police have not said if foul play is being considered in the disappearance of the teenager, but officers and family members are searching for clues to what happened to DJ.

"At this time, we don't have anything that points in that (foul play) direction, but that could change down the line, but right now nothing actually points us in that direction," Zachary Assistant Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said.

Lawrence said DJ's disappearance is unusual.

"I think the thing that really makes this odd is we haven't received a lot of calls. Normally in a situation like this, you would think that someone would have seen something," Lawrence said. "Knowing most 19-year-olds, they are connected to their phones, but not knowing him personally. I can't say that it's odd or not odd to go away without his cell phone."

As of Monday, the family is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information about DJ.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact his mother or father at (225)328-4095 or (225)439-6889. You can also contact the Zachary Police Department at (225)654-9393.