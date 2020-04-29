Family of man killed in shooting spree speaks out

BATON ROUGE – Police have identified two officers who were shot while trying to capture a suspected murderer over the weekend.

Sgt. Glenn Dale Hutto was the officer killed, police confirmed Tuesday. Hutto was promoted to sergeant in February 2016 and was a 21-year veteran of the force.

He was fatally shot and another officer was seriously wounded in a deadly altercation with a man who had threatened to kill police before opening fire on officers Sunday.

The other officer was identified as Derrick Maglone. Maglone joined Baton Rouge Police seven years ago.

Maglone remained hospitalized but showed signs of improvement. He gave a thumbs up in the hospital Tuesday. Click HERE to see the picture and read more from his family.

Baton Rouge Police released new information about the situation Tuesday.

The two officers were responding to reports a murder suspect was seen in a neighborhood near Howell Park Sunday afternoon. After responding, the suspect, identified by police as Ronnie Kato, opened fire. Hutto and Maglone were both shot.

Kato had made disturbing remarks before about wanting to kill police.

According to arrest documents, Kato's girlfriend told authorities he'd previously threatened to "Gavin Long" any police officers who she called, a reference to the man who shot and killed three officers in an ambush on Airline Highway in July 2016.

A four-hour standoff ensued after the two officers were shot on Conrad Drive Sunday. Police negotiators eventually convinced Kato to surrender. He was booked into jail on various charges, including for an earlier killing that happened hours before the officers were shot.

Police said Kato shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, Sunday morning before fleeing and eventually shooting the two police officers with the same assault-style rifle used to kill Richardson. The first shooting happened on North Pamela Drive.

Kato fired at officers during the standoff on Conrad Drive, police have said.

An exchange of gunfire was heard around 4 p.m. Sunday in video recorded by a WBRZ news crew at the scene. Sounds on the video captured by a WBRZ news crew on the scene last about 3 seconds and appear to record a handful of shots.

In the aftermath, police from various area law enforcement agencies helped guide a somber memorial motorcade from the hospital where Hutto was rushed in the moments after the shooting. Police cars guided the coroner’s van from the hospital Sunday evening. WBRZ reporter Sydney Kern captured the moments of the honor ride in a live report outside the hospital – Watch more here.

Flags have been lowered to half-staff to honor the officer killed in the line of duty.

The mayor called the incident a tragic day in Baton Rouge.

In a statement, she added: “As we mourn this tragedy, let us reinforce that violence in our community, and particularly violence against those who serve and protect, is unacceptable. During this stressful time, both in our community and across the globe, it is imperative that we join together now more than ever.”

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome echoed her thoughts in a live interview on the WBRZ morning news program 2une In Monday. Click HERE to watch the interview.

At a news conference Sunday evening, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul discussed the shooting and said the surviving officer was "fighting for his life" in the hospital. CLICK HERE to watch the police department news conference.

Baton Rouge Police will handle the investigation going forward.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Kato be held in jail without bond.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ on Monday he plans to seek the death penalty against Kato.

"My office rarely seeks the death penalty. We do so only in the most serious of cases. The facts as alleged in the affidavits and from information that I have learned are egregious. I obviously have not had the opportunity to speak with the victims’ families and do not know their feelings but hope to do so when it is appropriate. As for me and my office, based on what I know now, I believe that pursing this matter as a death penalty case is what justice would demand. "

Video from outside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital Sunday show a gathering of law enforcement outside the medical center, flashing emergency lights in a memorial for the officers.