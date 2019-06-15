Family of flood victims returns home just in time for Thanksgiving

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Thursday was a very special Thanksgiving for one Livingston Parish family that was hit hard in last year's flood.

All 14 members of the Gaspard family are overjoyed to be back in there once-flooded home, having just moved back in a few days ago. Thursday's Thanksgiving dinner marked a return to normalcy for the family.

"I mean we've been saying for probably six months, everyone is like, 'When will you move back in? and I'm like, "Three weeks, three weeks, three weeks.' And so we're finally here," Jessica Gaspard said.

They were joined by some of the relatives who came to their aid when the home first flooded nearly a year and a half ago.

"It was pretty chaotic when my sister called me at six in the morning, telling me the house is flooding," Kevin Simon said.

Now the family is counting its blessing to be back in the place they call home.

"It is so amazing.I took it for granted before we moved, before it flooded," said Natalie Gaspard, Jessica's daughter.

But Thanksgiving isn't over for the Gaspards just yet, they plan on having a second dinner to thank all of the workers that helped them rebuild their home.