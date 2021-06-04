Family of baby killed in gunfire urges public to come forward with information on suspect(s)

BATON ROUGE - Just two months before her second birthday, Ja'tyri Brown's family says she was full of life at such a young age. Now, heartbroken, they are asking for someone to come forward.

"I really just want my baby back, I just wanna hug her and kiss her, just one more time and let her know, mama loves her.” Hope Provost sits emotional and broken.

"She didn't die in an accident, she didn't die because she was sick, somebody took her from me, they murdered my grandbaby,” said Provost.

Hope joins the rest of their family as they try to piece together how her grandchild, Ja'tyri Brown was killed on Memorial Day.

"My phone rings, it was my son, it said momma I think Tyri was shot,” said Hope.

The shooting happened on Memorial Day at Fairway View Apartments on College Drive. People were gathered around the pool when gunfire erupted. Dwayne Dunn, Jr., 17; Reginald Thomas, 20; and the baby, identified as Ja'tyri Brown, 1, were killed.

"My son says when he heard the shots, he looked and all he could see was his baby in the pool floating, that's not right,” said Hope.

The family, infuriated, saying they lost their child in a senseless crime.

"If you find somebody that you are beefing with, and you see this person you deal with that person you don't open fire in a public place where there are people and kids in a pool," said Hope.

Now their family is demanding justice, saying they won't stop till they get it.

"If anybody comes forward we have a reward, you can remain anonymous,” said Hope.

While also holding strong to what's now a memory of their baby girl.

"She was supposed to get dropped off to me after they finished swimming, I just want my baby to know meemaw is going to always love you and I will never ever forget you,” said Hope.