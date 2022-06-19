Family demands justice eight months after loved one slain in closet of home

PORT ALLEN- Eight months after Fatrell Queen was shot and killed inside the closet of his Port Allen home which sits one block away from the courthouse, authorities are no closer in solving the case.



Queen was found dead in November of 2017. From the moment the family was allowed inside the house, they said inconsistencies abounded. They said they found evidence that was left behind from the investigators that was not thoroughly processed. Queen's mother, Tara Snearl said shell casings from the murder weapon were discovered inside.



"They put everything on inexperienced officers working the scene," Queen's mother, Tara Snearl said. "Apologized....but that was about it."



Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee has 32 years of law enforcement experience in Baton Rouge. Lee said the murder of Fatrell Queen has left authorities puzzled.



"They found one shell casing that was turned in to the police department," Lee said. "They added that to the investigation. The key is there is very little evidence left behind."



Queen's death sparked large rallies outside city hall. Queen's family is hoping justice comes as each day passes.



"We just want the truth so we can have closure," Snearl said.



Another rally is planned for Saturday at 3 pm in Port Allen. Lee is asking anyone with leads to call the Port Allen Police Department or the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.