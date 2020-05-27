Latest Weather Blog
Family: Dead 23-year-old innocent victim of gunfight at park
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police said Darius Johnson, 23, was shot and killed Thursday.
Officers released the details of the shooting after Johnson was found in the backyard of his house around 4 p.m. Thursday. Johnson died on the scene, a police spokesperson said in a news release.
In an interview with WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington, a woman who identified herself as Johnson's sister said Johnson was shot in the crossfire of a gunfight in a nearby park. Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ showed Johnson stumbling back to his property before collapsing where police found him.
Police said they are no known suspects or motives and were also analyzing the same security video in an effort to generate leads on the case.
Family members said Johnson was an information technology student at an area vocational college and helped clean the LSU campus after home football games.
Watch the attached video clip from the Thursday edition of WBRZ News 2 at 10 p.m. news for more.
*************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish pumps operating in time for upcoming rain
-
Former NASA engineer - now a Southern University professor - eagerly awaits...
-
Sheriff cracking down on late-night Tannerite explosions disturbing La. neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge reducing fines for traffic violations through July
-
LSU may require masks on campus next semester, including Tiger Stadium
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...