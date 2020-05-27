Family: Dead 23-year-old innocent victim of gunfight at park

BATON ROUGE - Police said Darius Johnson, 23, was shot and killed Thursday.

Officers released the details of the shooting after Johnson was found in the backyard of his house around 4 p.m. Thursday. Johnson died on the scene, a police spokesperson said in a news release.

In an interview with WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington, a woman who identified herself as Johnson's sister said Johnson was shot in the crossfire of a gunfight in a nearby park. Surveillance video obtained by WBRZ showed Johnson stumbling back to his property before collapsing where police found him.

Police said they are no known suspects or motives and were also analyzing the same security video in an effort to generate leads on the case.

Family members said Johnson was an information technology student at an area vocational college and helped clean the LSU campus after home football games.

