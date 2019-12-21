Family asks cemetery to exhume mystery grave

BATON ROUGE- A mother and daughter spent the day here, driving in from Texas to try and mitigate what has become a painful process of locating a dead family member whose grave site has gone missing.

"Originally, the headstone was right here," Carolyn Jones said as she pointed to an empty piece of cemetery property. "This is where we visited for like five years."

Earlier this week, Jones' daughter explained there has been confusion about where her grandmother is buried since the funeral in 2008. Then, the weather kept the cemetery from burying her grandmother at the time, she said. Complicating matters, Tanner said, was the cemetery selecting an alternative spot for burial since the original one was not available at the time.

"We have no idea whose grave we've been putting flowers on," Courtney Tanner said in the original WBRZ report.

Wednesday, the cemetery finally commented on the situation. But, was not specific. An attorney said the company is working with the family to rectify whatever is happening. In a statement, the cemetery did not acknowledge a mix up.

"When Lucille Hammond died in 2008, the family entrusted us with her burial. We were honored to have the opportunity to serve the Hammond family. Some members of her family have requested additional confirmation on the accurate placement of a marker on her grave site in our Gardens. We have been working with these family members for several months and will continue to do so until the matter is resolved," an attorney said in a prepared statement.

During her visit Wednesday, Jones delivered paperwork allowing Southern Memorial to exhume her mother's casket to determine if it is the correct grave site. Jones said she hopes the next time she is in Baton Rouge, it is to witness the process and hopes it brings closure.

