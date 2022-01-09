Families affected by violence to have MLK Day conversation

DALLAS - Loved ones of a black man fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge and two officers - one black and one white - ambushed and killed in that city days later will take part in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day discussion.



"I just feel like love is the key. If we just go about this loving one another and not judging one another, I feel as if things will be better," said Trenisha Jackson, whose husband, Montrell Jackson, described the difficulties of being both a black man and a police officer in a Facebook post days before his death. Trenisha Jackson will join in the conversation Monday in Dallas.

Omar Jahwar, CEO of the nonprofit Urban Specialists, hopes Monday's event in Dallas sends "a signal of unity out."



Alton Sterling was killed July 5, 2016, when two police officers pinned him to the pavement outside a convenience store where he was selling homemade CDs. Sterling's death was captured on cellphone video and circulated widely online.

On July 17, 2016, a black military veteran killed three officers and wounded three others before he was shot dead. Baton Rouge police officers Jackson and Matthew Gerald were killed along with East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Brad Garafola.



Widows of two of the slain officers will join the mother of three of Sterling's children at the event.