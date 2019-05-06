False River improvements enter final step

NEW ROADS - The final phase of work to improve the water quality of False River is underway.

Crews are building a 16-acre island on the south end of the oxbow lake. Last fall, Pointe Coupee Parish leaders lowered the water level by nearly three feet. Then contractors built a ring levee where the current crew is working to fill with silt to build the island. It's all to give fish a better habitat with less silt on the bottom of False River.

"The island itself will have another 3,500 feet of bank shoreline for anglers to fish on where it will be deeper water in that area, and it will house more fish that like to come along the bank and feed," said Police Juror Kyle Olinde. "Hopefully we can get some grass established along this project, and with that being said the bait fish will have somewhere to hide."

Fishermen around False River say they're hopeful the lake can get back to its past of offering trophy fish.

"Everything helps, so I'd like to see this lake get back to it's glory days," said Randy LeBlanc.

"We used to catch oodles of bass here, but maybe things will change," said Adrian Temple.

The 16-acre island should be finished around September. Research is being done to do similar work on the north end of False River when finding is secured.