False River drawdown set to begin in September

NEW ROADS— The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced today their drawdown of False River will begin on September 3.

Officials say the lake will be lowered 1.5 inches a day until January 15. The department organizes a drawdown of the river at least once every three years, most recently in the fall of 2021.

The lake will stay open for fishing and other recreational activities. Property owners in the area are warned to secure their vessels, docks or anything else that could be affected.