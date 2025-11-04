Fall Fest For All celebrates 20 years of the Shaw Center for the Arts

BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge held its signature arts festival, Fall Fest For All, on Sunday, celebrating 20 years of the Shaw Center for the Arts with live music, an arts market, and family fun.

"Fest For All has always been about celebrating the arts and bringing the community together," Jonathan Grimes said.

The event featured the Baton Rouge Parents Magazine Kids Zone, an area filled with interactive activities designed to spark creativity, as well as showcased artists from across the region in the Fall Fest For All Arts Market.

"This anniversary gives us the perfect opportunity to honor that tradition and welcome everyone back downtown for a day of creativity and connection."

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's mission is to foster the creative capacity and vibrancy of the capital region through advocacy, resources, teaching and training.

The free festival is taking place at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.