Facing a deadline, community comes together to help family rebuild after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - The community is rallying behind one family that was displaced from their home for three years since Hurricane Ida struck the region.

Sept. 1, 2021, Wanda Thomas and her 76-year-old mother Julia were out of state when Hurricane Ida ripped through the capital region. When they came back, a massive tree had fallen into their home, leaving a gaping hole.

The family had lived in the home on 72nd Avenue since 1969, Julia Thomas raised three children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren there.

"That's been her home since she moved here. Losing that took a big toll on her," said Julia’s daughter Wanda. "That's all she knows, and for her to not be able to live in her own home, it's really not good."

At first, FEMA allocated $30,000 to assist Thomas with repairs, which was enough to cover the tree removal. Wanda said they got a call from FEMA, telling them they were overpaid and had to return half of that money. On top of it all, they're still paying for an uninhabitable home.

"We've been paying storage since the first week of September, my mother has still been paying her house loan of $500 every month since September and is still not able to live in that house," Wanda said.

After fighting to find the money, the family connected with Restore Louisiana, which approved a grant for Thomas. To qualify for federal assistance to repair her home, Thomas had to contribute $10,565.12, which the organization designated as the homeowner's share, by Nov. 1.

Thomas met Eugene Collins, who called out to the community for help.

"We did one video, and it just went viral from there. We've had contractors coming out to the house, people calling saying what can I do," Wanda said.

Sunday, the community rallied at Sunshine's Place to pick up plate lunches, at $15 apiece. The meals were donated by employee and family friend Shametria Lavergne.

Wanda said she feels this will get them where they need to be.

"We're gonna hit it today cause we asked God to watch over us and we're gonna hit it today and they're going to start working on her house."

Two years after losing her home, Thomas struggles to find the words to express her gratitude for the community's unwavering support.

"I'd just like to thank everybody for everything they're doing and have done for me, thank God for sending someone to help me," Thomas said.

Donations are also being accepted through the family’s GoFundMe.