Latest Weather Blog
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg had lunch in Baton Rouge; Find out what he ordered
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife had lunch at a popular Government Street eatery Thursday.
Zuckerberg is on a road trip and Baton Rouge's Smokin Aces BBQ was his midday stop Thursday. On his Facebook page, Zuckerberg most recently posted pictures of a stop in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
“After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future,” Zuckerberg wrote on his page about his trip.
“He was a pretty cool, laid back guy,” a worker at Smokin Aces BBQ on Government Street told WBRZ.
Zuckerberg ordered a brisket, slab of ribs, boudin balls and a combo plate with chicken, too. The order cost about $50.
Earlier, The Business Report talked to a person who ate nearby.
“It’s nuts—you don’t see people like that every day,” Roxi Victorian told the publication. Victorian said she and Zuckerberg talked about her job and her son's love of programming.
“It was really pleasant,” she said.
**************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director