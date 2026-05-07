Face-scanning technology at bars proposed after underage drinking deaths in Louisiana

HAMMOND — A bill that would require bars to use face-scanning technology to verify the age of patrons has stalled in committee after its author chose to defer it.

State Sen. Beth Mizell deferred the legislation, which came in the wake of the 2023 death of LSU student Madison Brooks.

According to court records, 19-year-old Brooks left Reggie's Bar with three other men who are accused of raping her. Brooks was dropped off along Burbank Drive and struck by a car.

Paula Zachary knows the weight of that kind of loss. Her 19-year-old son, Brandon Zachary, died after leaving a bar along US-190 in Hammond after a night of drinking.

"So he drove impaired," Paula Zachary said. “It hurts to this day because I don't have my son," Zachary said.

According to Zachary, receipts show her son entered the bar and bought drinks that night, even though the bar was only supposed to allow patrons 21 and older.

Three years ago, a similar bill would have held alcohol providers responsible for injuries caused by intoxicated individuals.

Mizell's current bill would change how bars check ages by using face-scanning technology. Using artificial intelligence, the technology estimates a person's age.

The bill says bars would scan a QR code tied to a person's face. While the bill says no personal data would be stored, those opposed to the technology still worry that it is an invasion of privacy.

"I think the angle she's approaching now is a good step in the right direction, so I support her 100 percent," Zachary said. "Whatever can be done now, I'm all for it because we've got to save our young people," Zachary said.