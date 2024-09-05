Extreme heat and stroke

BATON ROUGE — After a summer of record-breaking temperature highs, it is more important than ever to stay aware of the dangers heat can bring.

“Extreme heat adds incredible physiological stress to the individual and that can increase the risk of both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in patients,” neurocritical care specialist Marc Babi said.

One of the reasons behind the increased risk is that hot weather can lead to dehydration. Without enough water in the human body, blood is more likely to clot, leading to a stroke.

Doctors advise staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous activities when temperatures soar. Try to stay inside during the hottest points of the day.

“Anytime it's over 90 degrees outside, be mindful there is an increased risk of physical exhaustion, which in turn can add incredible stress on the body, and in those folks who are susceptible, can increase the risk of stroke,” Babi said.

Call 911 right away if you or someone you know is experiencing stroke symptoms.