Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon

CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.

The Deputy Director of Homeland Security in St. Bernard Parish said that the call came in around 12:53 p.m. with fire and sheriff's office officials coming to the scene around 1:10 p.m.

Congressman Troy A. Carter issued a statement saying St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes confirmed, as of 4 p.m., that no fatalities resulted from the fire.

The eastbound lanes of West St. Bernard Highway were closed due to the fire.

It is currently unknown what caused the explosion.