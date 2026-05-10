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Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon
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CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.
The Deputy Director of Homeland Security in St. Bernard Parish said that the call came in around 12:53 p.m. with fire and sheriff's office officials coming to the scene around 1:10 p.m.
Congressman Troy A. Carter issued a statement saying St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes confirmed, as of 4 p.m., that no fatalities resulted from the fire.
The eastbound lanes of West St. Bernard Highway were closed due to the fire.
It is currently unknown what caused the explosion.
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CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV . ... More >>
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