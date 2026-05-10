67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon

Related Story

CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV.

The Deputy Director of Homeland Security in St. Bernard Parish said that the call came in around 12:53 p.m. with fire and sheriff's office officials coming to the scene around 1:10 p.m.

Congressman Troy A. Carter issued a statement saying St. Bernard Parish President Louis Pomes confirmed, as of 4 p.m., that no fatalities resulted from the fire.

The eastbound lanes of West St. Bernard Highway were closed due to the fire. 

It is currently unknown what caused the explosion. 

News
Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday...
Explosion reported at Chalmette refinery on Friday afternoon
CHALMETTE — A Chalmette refinery caught fire before exploding on Friday afternoon, according to a report by WWL-TV . ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 08 2026 May 8, 2026 Friday, May 08, 2026 1:33:00 PM CDT May 08, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days