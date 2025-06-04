Experts discuss hurricane preparedness and safety at Louisiana Storm Safe Event

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane season has kicked off and agencies are working to make sure Louisianians are prepared for the possible storms.

On Sunday, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosted the Louisiana Safe Storm Event at the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge to provide people with valuable tips.

"We thought it would be a good idea to bring people in for more of a theme-centric event so that people have these tools and resources at their fingertips," CPRA Communications officer Camille Murrill said.

Several organizations set up information booths at the event to keep people safe. The State Fire Marshal's office talked about how dangerous gas generators can be if not used properly.

"Some safety tips you want to make sure is that it's not inside. That includes carports, garages that's a big thing that most people forget. A carport is considered inside your house, and those carbon monoxide fumes build up," Cpt. William Parker said.

Parker says people using gas generators should make sure it is at least 15 feet away from the house.

He says the greatest chance of fires occurring with them is people not waiting for the generators to cool down before pouring gasoline in.

"We want to make sure we're having the proper extension cords running into it. You don't want to have a bunch of multi plug-ins, you want to make sure it's built to handle the amperage that's going to be used for the appliance," Parker said.

The LSU LaHouse Research and Education Center discussed how people can keep their homes safe in the event a storm hits.

"These would include things like looking around your home for debris, anything that could hit your house or your windows that would cause the wind to go into your home and sort of try to blow up the roof off of the house," LSU LaHouse Director Carol Friedland said. "Make sure that all of your shingles are attached properly. You can use cement, contact cement to adhere those a little bit better."

Friedland and her group explained FORTIFIED, a program to fortify homes through grants from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

LSU's Office of Emergency Preparedness was also offering hurricane emergency kit checklists. They say items that should be included in a kit are food and water, first aid kits, batteries, a flashlight, a radio, and even copies of important documents.

"Hurricanes don't just start the first of June, but that's a good time to start preparing. Make a plan. If you would evacuate, where would you go? Also making sure you have things like medications," Friedland said.