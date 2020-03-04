Expect overnight closures at Lee-Brightside intersection for construction

BATON ROUGE- Overnight work is planned on the Nicholson Drive that will cause traffic delays for drivers all week.

LA 30 near Lee Drive and Brightside Drive may have one lane closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting, to continue work on Nicholson Drive.

It's the latest step in a lengthy process to renovate the Nicholson corridor that runs through LSU's campus.

America Mart is a convenience store that is known for its popular subs, but the owner says business has been affected by the construction in ways he couldn't imagine. The road work has been happening on Lee and Brightside for over two years now. The owner says many of his customers come from Brightside and they no longer want to fight through traffic just to grab a sandwich.

The convenience store is one of many in the complex affected by the hassle of the road work.

DOTD has been working in the Lee and Brightside area since 2018 to add turning lanes to the problematic intersection, as well as fix an old bridge. Officials say weather has affected progress and they're now looking at early summer 2020 to complete it.