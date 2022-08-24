76°
Expect heavy traffic Sunday through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Expect westbound delays on I-10 through Baton Rouge Sunday.

Following Wednesday's eastbound gridlock, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically gridlock as drivers leave the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, headed west.  The state warned of expected day-long congestion earlier Sunday morning.

CLICK HERE to monitor traffic flow live via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking system. 

Authorities planned extra patrols in an effort to keep traffic moving as much as possible.

4 years ago Sunday, November 26 2017 Nov 26, 2017 Sunday, November 26, 2017 9:58:00 AM CST November 26, 2017

