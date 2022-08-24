76°
Latest Weather Blog
Expect heavy traffic Sunday through Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Expect westbound delays on I-10 through Baton Rouge Sunday.
Following Wednesday's eastbound gridlock, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically gridlock as drivers leave the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas, headed west. The state warned of expected day-long congestion earlier Sunday morning.
CLICK HERE to monitor traffic flow live via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking system.
Authorities planned extra patrols in an effort to keep traffic moving as much as possible.
**********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
News
BATON ROUGE - Expect westbound delays on I-10 through Baton Rouge Sunday. Following Wednesday's eastbound gridlock, the Sunday after... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central unanimously approves $500,000 partnership with East Baton Rouge to clean Comite...
-
Litter clean up crew gifted 40 trash cans to place around Baton...
-
Sunshine Bridge closing for repairs this weekend after workers found cracked support
-
Metal in road pokes holes in dozens of tires, company responsible trying...
-
Juveniles expecting to transfer to Angola will wait a little longer
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning