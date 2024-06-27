EXCLUSIVE: Teen mom talks about raising local teacher's love child

PLAQUEMINE – A teenager who gave birth to a child fathered by her high school teacher is breaking her silence about the relationship and being a mom for the first time in a TV interview.

Wednesday, Whittani Bullock talked candidly with WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto. She said it was the teacher, Keavin Keith, who solicited her and made compliments about her body.

Bullock said Keith remarked about her lips, commenting "those lips should be on mine."

"I have bigger lips than most. I used to get picked on in class and I think we were talking about things we get picked on about or evolution, and he said [that]," Bullock said in the interview that will air on WBRZ News 2 at 6:00 and 10:00 Wednesday.

Keith was arrested last year on more than 30 counts of inappropriate behavior with students and five counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He pleaded no contest to the charges against him in February.



Bullock, 18, was only 15-years-old when she and Keith started having sex. She has remained anonymous until the news report on WBRZ Wednesday. In the interview, which she said she agreed to do because she was comfortable sharing her story, Bullock said the affair started when she was a student at the Math Science and Arts Academy in Plaquemine and after the comment about her lips.



Bullock remembered staying late at school and getting rides home from Keith. She said her parents thought Keith was a great mentor.

After a brief relationship, Bullock got pregnant. She said she broke the news to Keith, while he was in class.



"He got me a pregnancy test and brought it to me in a manila folder. Maybe two or three days later I took it at school. I brought it and said, 'I've never read these things before,'" Bullock revealed.



Bullock said Keith looked at the test results and told her it was a negative. She still didn't feel right and decided to take a second test which showed a positive mark, indicated pregnancy.



Two years later, Micah, the child at the center of the case, is like any other child. He spends his days riding his new bike and playing with toy swords. But, Bullock said she has not told her son about the situation.

A DNA test confirmed the boy is Keavin Keith's son and helped in the case against him. Bullock said Micah's only seen Keith a couple of times. Bullock said Keith visited Micah when he was only three months old and refused to give her child support.

It was when Micah turned a year old that Bullock said she decided she couldn't keep the secret about her child.



"When I found out he was with the other minor, I said 'he's not going to get another 15 year old pregnant.'"

Keith was arrested on May 15, 2015, on charges of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student and five counts of carnal knowledge. As sentencing approaches, Bullock wants people to remember his children.



"He's got a beautiful little girl. He has his son. They have another woman who says she has a kid from him. He has these kids and him in prison does nothing for the kids," Bullock said.



Bullock said she realizes it will be tough to explain what has happened to her son one day, but she is taking life one day at a time.



Keith is scheduled to be sentenced in May. He faces up to 50 years in prison and fines.