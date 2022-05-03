Ex-Livingston Parish President's sons arrested for arson

WALKER- An arson at the home of former Livingston Parish President Mike Grimmer resulted in the arrests of his two sons, according to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning. The former Parish President is not a suspect.

The Fire Marshal and the Walker Police Department arrested 33-year old John Grimmer and 31-year old Aaron Grimmer tonight. Browning said the hatred for their step-mother caused them to burn up a storage container that held her belongings.

Each of them were charged with the following: simple burglary, and simple arson. John Grimmer was also charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits. John Grimmer's bond was set at $50,000. Aaron Grimmer's bond was set at $40,000.

The fire started this morning in the 13,000 block of Pendarvis Lane in Walker. The fire caused at least five thousand dollars worth of damage to the storage container that held furniture and other personal items for Grimmer's wife.

Earlier this month, the Former Parish President was arrested for domestic abuse after a confrontation with her.

"Mr. Grimmer's current wife at one point lived there, but no longer does," Browning said.

The investigation continues at this time. Stay tuned to WBRZ for the latest on this developing story on News2 at 10.