Ernest Felton, charged in shooting where college students died, bonded out of jail
BATON ROUGE- Ernest Felton, the 22-year-old charged in a shooting where two Southern University students died Sunday, has bounded out of jail overnight, WBRZ has learned.
Felton’s bond was set by a judge at $90,000. A bail bondsman posted the bond which required 12 percent of the total amount.
Felton is charged with the shooting injury of a suspected second shooter who is still in the hospital as of Wednesday afternoon.
Southern freshman Annette January and sophomore Lashuntae Benton were killed Sunday night at the Cottages apartment complex.
Felton and 24-year-old Brandon Henderson exchanged gun fire and January and Benton were hit in the crossfire.
