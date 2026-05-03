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Entergy signs deal to power $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel mill in Ascension Parish
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MODESTE — Entergy has finalized an electric service agreement to power the $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel mill coming to Ascension Parish, Entergy said Friday.
"Hyundai Steel's investment is forging strength and opportunity for Louisiana," Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO, said. We're thrilled Hyundai Steel has decided to call Louisiana home, and together, we're powering new opportunities and strengthening our state's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing."
The proposed plant will be located on 1,700 acres of sugarcane fields in the RiverPlex MegaPark industrial center, which is the largest undeveloped tract along the deep-water Mississippi River. The facility is expected to create 1,300 direct jobs and 4,100 indirect jobs.
WBRZ previously reported on legal action taken against the project, saying that the state of Louisiana entered into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Hyundai for the facility without it being approved by the state's bond commission.
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