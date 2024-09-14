Entergy releases estimated restoration times

89°
BATON ROUGE - Friday evening, Entergy released estimated times when each parish will be 90 percent restored. 

Tangipahoa (Robert, Ponchatoula, Springfield, Hammond): Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. 

Ascension: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. 

St. James: Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. 

Tangipahoa (Kentwood, Independence, Amite): Sept. 14 at 10 p.m.

St. Helena: Sept. 15 at 10 p.m.

Assumption: Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. 

Entergy said East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, and St. Tammany parishes are essentially restored, which means at least 95% of customers are capable of safely receiving service.

