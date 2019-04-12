70°
Energy leaders hold 2016 Oil and Gas Industry Day
BATON ROUGE- Several state leaders are the 2016 Oil and Gas Industry Day Tuesday to discuss one of Louisiana's most important industries and some of the problems facing it.
The oil and gas industry accounts for one out of every six jobs in the state. Recently, the industry has been plagued by low oil prices. Several companies have had to lay people off to make up for dwindling profits.
The event will be hosted by several oil and gas organizations in the state.
"For more than 100 years, the oil and gas industry has been an important economic leader and community partner in Louisiana," said Grow Louisiana Coalition Executive Director Marc Erhardt in a press release. "We need to make sure it stays that way."
