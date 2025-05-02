Latest Weather Blog
Employees at Cortana Amazon facility say safety wasn't a priority before deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested 18-year-old Carlgene Nash after being accused of killing a 21-year-old outside of the Cortana Amazon facility.
Nash turned himself in Wednesday morning after an argument led to him shooting and killing his former co-worker 21-year-old Daylon Anthony late Monday night. By Thursday morning, Nash posted bond.
One employee who asked to be identified as Sarah said there's been several fights before Anthony's death. She said even with security at the workplace, employee safety never been a top priority.
"I feel like they're there to stop us from stealing," said Sarah. "If they weren't only looking for Amazon products then they probably would be paying attention to other things."
Another anonymous employee told WBRZ said security and managers were around Anthony and Nash, who argued for about 10 minutes, and no one intervened. She said the argument escalated and security and managers still did not get involved.
Both employees said an East Baton Rouge deputy car was present, but law enforcement also didn't get involved.
The employees said they do not know how Nash was able to get past the security gates with a weapon.
“Like it’s so easy to get cool with the security people, so you know how that goes. Once you cool with somebody, they might let something slide, and that’s how things happen in the workplace to begin with,” said Sarah.
Psychotherapist Jacqueline Mims said when ongoing conflict goes unchecked it can create a toxic work environment.
“These are the rules and regulations when they are violated here are the consequences. And the consequences must be meaningful enough to deter the individual from behaving these way,” said Mims.
Mims said it's not easy to regulate human behavior, especially in a high-stress environment. She said it is important for employees to do a self-reflection.
