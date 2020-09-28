65°
Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a shooting at Tiger Plaza Sunday afternoon that left one person injured.
Around 4:45 p.m. Baton Rouge Police arrived at Tiger Plaza apartments located at 4445 Alvin Dark near Hwy. 30.
According to officials, one person received serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Details are limited at this time.
