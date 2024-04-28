75°
Emergency crews respond to plane reportedly in trouble at BTR

BATON ROUGE - A plane reportedly in trouble drew emergency personnel to the Baton Rouge Airport Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 8 o'clock Thursday night at BTR.

Sources tell WBRZ the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

We've reached out to airport officials for more information.

