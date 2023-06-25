89°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency crews respond to fire at old gas station on Airline Tuesday morning
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the old Shell gas station on Airline Highway at Tom Dr. Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ most of the damage is on the exterior of the building and no one was injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
News
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fire at the old Shell gas station on Airline Highway at Tom... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New store brings fresh LSU merch ahead of College World Series Championship
-
First look at Belli, the reimagined Spanish Town grocery store
-
Owner says guns were inside truck when burglars stole it from his...
-
Accusations of sexual harassment cause tension at Livingston Parish council
-
LSU Tigers visit Omaha's zoo
Sports Video
-
LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win...
-
LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals
-
Tigers embrace Tommy White after walk-off homerun against Wake Forest
-
LSU closes book on Will Wade saga as NCAA hands down punishment...
-
Sports 2's Michael Cauble one-on-one with Alex Milazzo, Cade Beloso