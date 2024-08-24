Elementary school dealing with air conditioning and mold issues early into school year

HAMMOND — Early into the school year at Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower, the school has mold inside the cafeteria and they have problems with their air conditioning units.

Tangipahoa School Superintendent Melissa Stillley said this is only an issue for some of the classrooms. She said the A/C units are being repaired by outside vendor Metro Mechanical, and they are currently waiting on specific parts to come in.

Stilley said the situation is under control and that the temperature is better than before.

As for the mold in the cafeteria, she said the cafeteria is being professionally cleaned by an environmental remediation expert, and that the cleaning process will take at least a month.

One person who wished to remain anonymous and works in the Tangipahoa School System said nothing is ever taken seriously, and that she has not seen or heard anything being done.

“If they really care about these kids and their well-being I think they would have tried to update things more.”

Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower Principal Sharon Walker updated parents saying as of Wednesday night, all air conditioning units at the school are fully operational. She said the vendor will also be on-site Thursday morning to ensure that everything continues to function smoothly.