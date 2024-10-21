78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Electrical malfunction sparked fire to East Cypress Point Court homes, three people displaced

BATON ROUGE - An electrical malfunction sparked a fire at a multi-family home along East Cypress Point Court early Tuesday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, multiple homes engulfed in flames. Crews had the fire out within 35 minutes but worked for hours putting out hotspots and making sure it was safe for residents. 

No injuries were reported but three residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called to assist people who lost their homes. 

