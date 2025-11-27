41°
Latest Weather Blog
Elayn Hunt Correctional Center inmate dies after fight, sheriff says
Related Story
ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died Monday after a fight with another inmate, Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ.
Stassi said the two inmates got into a fight in a cell. After the fight was over, one inmate collapsed and was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities are waiting on autopsy results for an official cause of death.
No further details were immediately available.
News
ST. GABRIEL — An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center died Monday after a fight with another inmate, Sheriff Brett... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach