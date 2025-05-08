Eight members of Banks Town Mafia gang sentenced in three-year-old drug, gun, conspiracy case

BATON ROUGE — Eight members of the Baton Rouge gang Banks Town Mafia pleaded guilty and were sentenced on a litany of drug, gun, conspiracy and other charges Monday.

Members of the Banks Town Mafia were arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies in 2022 after nine raids yielded several guns and large amounts of drugs.

Among the gang members sentenced was 40-year-old Murphy Young, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, cocaine dealing and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 15 years in a state penitentiary.

Charleston Street, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, six of which were suspended, for a criminal conspiracy guilty plea.

Young and Street were the only Banks Town Mafia members sentenced Monday to face state prison time. Others received suspended sentences, probation or local jail time, 19th Judicial District Court records show.

The following people were sentenced for their involvement in the marijuana, fentanyl and cocaine operation:

Trumoney Harris: Three years probation

Reggil Harris: Six months in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

Robert Kilbourne: Fifteen years suspended

Tijuan Thomas: Fifteen years suspended

Eric Walker: Fifteen years suspended

Christopher Bell: Ten years suspended; two years probation

During the sentencing, Judge Will Jorden said that none of the men are to associate with members of the Banks Town Mafia or other felons going forward.

Another man associated with Banks Town Mafia members, Horace Wells, still faces charges. His trial date has not been set, but he will be in court July 29 to name his lawyer.

Three other people connected to the gang — Daniel Perkins, Keondre Young and Louis Clark — were all sentenced in 2024.

Perkins was given three months' probation in November 2024, but was arrested in February 2025.

Clark pleaded guilty in July 2024 and was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence. Young pleaded guilty in November 2024 and was sentenced to 7½ years in prison, four of which were suspended.