Edwin Edwards reacts to passing of former Governor Kathleen Blanco

LAFAYETTE- Louisiana’s first female Governor Kathleen Blanco died over the weekend at age 76.

Blanco had been in the care of hospice for the last few weeks in Lafayette. A family spokesperson said she died at 2:54 Sunday afternoon.

People across the state are mourning and reflecting on the life that Blanco lived describing her a trailblazer and one of kind woman.

Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference where he reflected on Kathleen Blanco's life. He described her as a pioneer, a mentor, and a friend.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement that read the following:

Governor Kathleen Blanco was a true pioneer whose loss is felt across the state. She was a friend and ally during our time together in state government. Governor Blanco led with courage, fought for our future and put people over politics.

My heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to her family. We all mourn the loss of our first woman governor.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy issued a statement stating Louisiana has suffered a tremendous loss.

Becky and I are deeply saddened by Gov. Blanco’s passing and extend our condolences to Coach and their children as well as to Kathleen’s mother. Kathleen was a dedicated public servant and a loving mother, daughter, and wife. She led a remarkable life but wasn’t immune to tragedy. She handled those tragedies with tremendous courage and unwavering faith. True faith makes you fearless, and that faith was Kathleen’s solace and strength. Louisiana has suffered a tremendous loss with her passing.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy released the following statement:

Governor Blanco conducted herself with class and grace. She loved and served Louisiana. She will be missed. Condolences to Coach and her children,” said Dr. Cassidy.

LSU President F. King Alexander released a statement highlighting Blanco.

The entire LSU community mourns the loss of Governor Blanco. She was a tireless public servant and a trailblazing political pioneer who dedicated her life to the people of Louisiana. She was an ardent supporter of public higher education and many parts of our campus stand as a testament to her legacy. Our thoughts are with her husband, Coach, her family, and her countless friends across Louisiana.

ULL is where Kathleen graduated college from. President Dr. Joseph Savoie released a statement on behalf of the university stating Blanco was an exceptional graduate.

The University family is saddened by the death of one of our most distinguished graduates, former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. Gail and I join the entire University community in offering condolences to “Coach,” Pilar, Karmen, Monique, Nicole, Raymond Jr., and their families. We thank them for sharing Kathleen with Louisiana, and hope that they find comfort in knowing that her legacy will live on at the University she loved and that loved her in return.

Southern University President-Chancellor Ray Belton released the following statement.

The Southern University family of students, faculty, staff, and alumni mourns the loss of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, one of Louisiana's finest and greatest champions for public higher education. Her dedication to education can be seen in classrooms and institutions across our state. We all benefited in so many ways from her profound wisdom, dedication, and passion for the betterment of life for Louisiana citizens. I join others as we express our deep appreciation for her unyielding support. Governor Blanco's impact on this state will be remembered in so many ways.

Blanco's former high school also released a statement.

It is great sadness that we recognize the passing of one of our most influential alumnae of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco was a 1960 graduate of MCA and she will be forever remembered as a leader in our town of New Iberia and the great state of Louisiana. She always remembered her hometown and how special her family was to her. May she rest in please and may perpetual light shine upon her.

Sad to hear of Gov. Blanco's passing. She served with honor during a challenging time as we recovered from Katrina & Rita. She dedicated her life to public service & will be remembered as someone who cared deeply for Louisiana. Jennifer & I will keep her family in our prayers. https://t.co/5OxgMpYY2S — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 18, 2019

Governor Kathleen Blanco served the people of our state with honesty, integrity, grace and compassion. When I served alongside her as Lt. Governor during our state’s most trying time, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand her strength and courage in the face of adversity. — Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) August 18, 2019

Heartbreaking news. Sharon & I ask you to all join us in praying for the family & loved ones of Gov Blanco. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/AiDVeJH7sb — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) August 18, 2019