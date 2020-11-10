74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ed Orgeron announces Myles Brennan will not play versus Alabama

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out Saturday. 

Coach O announced Monday that Brennan will not play against the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Brennan has missed LSU's last two games with a lower body injury. 

Orgeron says there are talks that Brennan could miss the rest of the season.

News
QB Myles Brennan out against Alabama this...
QB Myles Brennan out against Alabama this Saturday, Coach O says
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron says starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out Saturday. Coach O announced Monday that... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 09 2020 Nov 9, 2020 Monday, November 09, 2020 12:39:00 PM CST November 09, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days