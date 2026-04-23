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EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit

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BATON ROUGE - Two people who were running across Burbank Drive between vehicles were hit by a car on Monday afternoon, officials said. 

The wreck happened along Burbank near Gardere Lane around 4:30 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person was crossing the street on a scooter, and the other was walking. 

Deputies said the two suffered minor injuries, and the person on the scooter will be given a citation. 

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EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive...
EBRSO: Two people running across Burbank Drive between cars hit
BATON ROUGE - Two people who were running across Burbank Drive between vehicles were hit by a car on Monday... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 7:30:43 PM CDT April 20, 2026

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