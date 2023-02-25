71°
EBRSO sheriff saves infant, family from flooding house
EAST BATON ROUGE - Sheriff Sid Gautreaux threw himself into the rescue effort as he came to the aid of a family and a baby as their home became inundated with muddy water.
The rescue happened at a rapidly flooding home on Comite Drive. Two men, an older woman and an infant were able to escape unharmed with his aid.
“FATHER I ask you for a special blessing for SHERIFF SID GAUTREAUX and his AWESOME RESCUE TEAM for all that they did today for my family and other family's that they help this day and everyday. THANK YOU AGAIN. GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU,” wrote a Facebook user claiming one of the men rescued was her son.
