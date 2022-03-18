EBRSO searching for suspects after armed robbery at Capital One Bank

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported robbery at an area bank.

The robbery was reported at the Capital One on Coursey Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Authorities say two male suspects entered the bank armed with a gun and demanded money.

Two employees were opening up the drive-through at the time of the robbery.

“They were really shaken up,” said Casey Hicks with EBR Sheriff’s Office. “There was one employee inside and the other employee was entering the business and that’s when the suspects pushed their way inside. They had the employees get down on the ground and had one open the safe with the money.”

One suspect was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a camouflage backpack, and a mask. The second was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black backpack.

“That’s really scary,” said Kevin Ly who works across the street at Success Auto Tech. “I come here early in the morning every day too, so that’s scary.”

The men fled on foot toward the Southpark area. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office.