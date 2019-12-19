EBRSO search for 'persons of interest' in Iberville Terrance burglary shooting

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office is searching for two people of interest in connection with a shooting that allegedly occurred during an attempted vehicle burglary.

This happened inside of the Iberville Terrace subdivision Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim confronted the two suspects as they were burglarizing his vehicle in the 1500 block of Rue Desiree Street. The two suspects then shot the victim in the arm and fled the scene.

The homeowner suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Authorities released surveillance video of two males seen walking in the subdivision as well as a vehicle they left the scene in.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says each circumstances is different when confronting criminals trying to steal.

"The homeowner coming out and doing what he did and trying to protect himself and his home, it was a courageous effort and unfortunately sometimes these things happen," Moore said.

According to Moore, most criminals are committing crimes with stolen guns.

"My estimation is that there are thousands of guns, close to probably two thousand guns that have been reported stolen through the Baton Rouge Police or the Sheriff's Office probably within a year," Moore said.

If you have any information on this case or the people in the surveillance video, contact East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.