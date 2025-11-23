58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO: One person injured in shooting on Hanks Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting on Hanks Drive, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

EBRSO said they responded around 9:06 p.m. to shots fired in the 6000 block of Hanks Drive and one person was shot. Officials say it appears multiple people fired shots.

The shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Thursday, November 20 2025

