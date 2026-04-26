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EBRSO: Mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces arrested

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BAKER — A mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces has been arrested, deputies say.

According to arrest records, Brianna Carpenter was arrested on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles and child desertion as well as one count of abuse of toxic vapors. 

Inside Carpenter's home, officers say they found rat feces around the house. The only food found in the house was either spoiled or had mold in it.

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EBRSO: Mother accused of leaving her six...
EBRSO: Mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces arrested
BAKER — A mother accused of leaving her six children alone in a home filled with rat feces has been... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 Thursday, April 23, 2026 10:51:00 PM CDT April 23, 2026

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