66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money from him

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A man was shot after he confronted people who stole money from him, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening, deputies added. 

He had non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital shortly after the shooting. 

Deputies believe the shooting happened along Coy Avenue off Gardere Lane, adding that the case is still under investigation.

News
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after...
EBRSO: Man shot along Coy Avenue after confronting people who stole money from him
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot after he confronted people who stole money from him, East Baton Rouge Parish... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 Thursday, May 07, 2026 8:55:00 AM CDT May 07, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days