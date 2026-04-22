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EBRSO: Man arrested on molestation charges after sexually assaulting teen for several years
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BATON ROUGE — A man accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a teenage girl was arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.
Deputies began investigating in October 2025 when they learned that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.
According to the teenage victim, 44-year-old Roderick Lee had sexually assaulted her several times since she was 9 years old, with the most recent incident occurring in October 2025.
Lee, according to arrest documents, would emotionally manipulate the 14-year-old victim into staying with him.
In February 2026, DNA evidence positively identified Lee as the teen's sexual abuser, officials said.
On April 16, Lee was arrested at EBRSO headquarters, where he denied touching the teen and said that there was "no reason his DNA should be present." Lee also admitted to sleeping in the same bed with the victim during the night of the alleged sexual assault.
Lee remains in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery and indecent behavior charges pending a $90,000 bond.
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