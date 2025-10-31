EBRSO: Man arrested after stealing more than $150K after masquerading as anti-fraud representative

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from several people's bank accounts after masquerading as a member of the bank's anti-fraud department.

Timothy Cannon, 33, is accused of sending several customers at the Neighbors Federal Credit Union along Perkins Road a text message asking about a transaction for a specific amount in May 2023. When they replied no, the customers would then receive a call from someone, later identified as Cannon, claiming to be with the bank's fraud department, an arrest affidavit said.

Cannon then allegedly received the bank customers' login information and told them that their accounts would have access shut down for 48 hours while an investigation was underway. When they went back to their bank accounts, the customers realized a majority of their money was gone.

The money, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say, was transferred into accounts created in August 2023.

Deputies later learned that Cannon would withdraw the funds from ATMs in L'Auberge Casino.

According to an arrest affidavit, Neighbors Credit Union reported a loss of $106,700 from the theft, while the entire scheme in which five people's accounts were defrauded totaled $158,444.

Cannon was arrested and charged with bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds and theft over $25,000 on Tuesday.