41°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office gave away more than 300 turkeys to families in the community ahead of Thanksgiving.
The EBRSO's annual turkey giveaway was held Monday at Glen Oaks High School.
If you missed your chance to grab a turkey, find more Thanksgiving food drives ahead of the big day here.
News
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office gave away more than 300 turkeys to families in the community... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach