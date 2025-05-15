88°
EBRSO: Eight accused of starting riot, endangering child after fight breaks out in 19th JDC courtroom

BATON ROUGE — Eight people are accused of starting a riot and injuring a child after a fight broke out in a 19th JDC courtroom Tuesday morning, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

The fight broke out around 10:17 a.m. in Judge Fred Crifasi's courtroom after family members got into an argument in the hallway, deputies said. The argument later turned into a physical altercation, and courtroom deputies and nearby Baton Rouge Police officers intervened.

During the fight, someone fell onto a small child and caused him to bump his head. Deputies said this is the only reported injury.

In total, seven women and one man are being charged with simple battery, inciting a riot and child endangerment. They are in the process of being arrested, deputies added. 

1 day ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 Tuesday, May 13, 2025 1:25:00 PM CDT May 13, 2025

