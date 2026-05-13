EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of raping 12-year-old girl he allegedly communicated with through Snapchat

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Sunday after allegedly communicating with the child through Snapchat.

According to arrest records, 32-year-old Lemarkis Harry of Slidell was arrested after detectives discovered Snapchat conversations between him and the child on the child's device.

Detectives said the child told them that she had been communicating with Harry for about two months before allegedly admitting to having intercourse with him.

Snapchat records from Jan. 1 to March 12 showed Harry, who originally told the child that he was 13 years old before giving her a phone number to communicate with him outside of Snapchat, allegedly repeatedly discussed sexual acts he wanted to perform with the 12-year-old, as well as sent multiple photos of his genitals, according to arrest records.

In one of the conversations, detectives said that Harry allegedly asked the child how old she was after seeing her progress report card from a local elementary school. After confirming that she was 12 years old, Harry allegedly asked the child not to lie to him again.

Detectives said surveillance video captured Harry's vehicle traveling from Slidell to the child's home in Baton Rouge on Jan. 11.

On March 4, the child told Harry that she had been raped, at which point deputies said he allegedly told the child that if she intended to complete a rape kit, his DNA could be found, and instructed the child not to say his name.

Harry was arrested on Sunday on several charges, including first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and obstruction of justice.